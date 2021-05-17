Editor:
Public confidence and trust in the validity of election results is key to increasing voter participation. Americans deserve a fair and accurate election process. This means not only making sure that every eligible individual is able to vote, but that his or her vote is not stolen or diluted through fraud. The Democrats “For the People Act” (H.R. 1 / S. 1) unfortunately would both enable and increase fraud.
H.R. 1 / S. 1 would sabotage state voter ID laws, which currently combat impersonation and voter registration fraud, duplicate voting and voting by ineligible individuals like illegal aliens. Under H.R. 1 / S. 1, someone could simply sign a statement in which they claim to be who they say there are. This would be on top of allowing same-day voter registration. The combination of these two policies that H.R. 1 outlines would open the door for massive fraud.
The bill would also require automatically registering individuals to vote who partake in government programs such as receiving welfare or obtaining a driver’s license. This would automatically enroll ineligible voters such as illegal aliens who take advantage of government programs. In addition, it limits states’ ability to verify eligible voters and remove ineligible voters from registration rolls.
In addition to these dangerous policies, it would turn the Federal Election Commission into a hyper-partisan body. Currently the FEC is bipartisan, with six members (three from each party). H.R. 1 / S. 1 would reduce the number to five, giving one political party a majority and the opportunity to essentially rig elections in their party’s favor.
Sometimes legislation proposed by Congress is bad policy, sometimes it is unnecessary, and sometimes it is unconstitutional. “For The People Act” includes policies that are all three, and I am urging Congressman Vicente Gonzales to reject this bill.
Regina Dove