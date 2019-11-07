Editor:
Bee County Habitat for Humanity recently held a very successful fundraiser in partnership with Faith Lutheran Church. We served over 350 plates and planned for 500 persons. This success will mean that we have enough funds to complete our second home and continue on our goal to partner with Bee County families for home ownership. Each Habitat for Humanity family who is selected for a home build, partners with our organization to put in sweat equity and to repay the home with a no interest loan. We hope to have several other activities to build up our building fund so that we can begin the next step.
We thank the community for their support of Bee County Habitat for Humanity. Any who wish to help us with financial support may send donations to BCHFH at P.O. Box 4333, Beeville, Texas 78104.
Don Taylor
Board President
Bee County Habitat
for Humanity