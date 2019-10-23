Editor:
I strongly endorse the Vote Yes Beeville ISD Campaign goal to build a new elementary school and urge you to join us in celebrating this historic moment. The safety and livelihood of our children depends on it.
In addition to providing innovative learning spaces and a more efficient infrastructure, this bond will provide better security for our children and teachers. In the scary environment we live today, our elementary schools are simply not designed to adequately address the modern-day needs. Schools built nearly 70 years ago are not conducive to the technological and safety needs of a new century.
As a community, we have an incredible opportunity to help our children and support a modern and safe place in which to learn. Our students deserve it!
Please join me in voting “yes” for the Beeville ISD bond.
Sincerely,
Pete Martinez