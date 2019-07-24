Editor:
I have called the Bee County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the intersection at the Stripes station on Highway 351 and Highway 181 Frontage Road. I’ve been to the sheriff’s station also. Guess what? For all who do not know, there is no right-hand turn lane at that stop sign; it’s a shoulder ... FYI, for emergency purposes only. The proper lane is behind the white line at that intersection.
Find out for yourself, hit me or one of my family, call the sheriff or ask the last person who got a ticket for turning from the shoulder. There are lot of drivers on the road who have forgotten the rules of the road or have gotten lazy, me included. I don’t want anyone to get hurt ever, and I’m really tired of getting flipped off or pushed or my son coming home telling me someone chased him down to flip him off.
We will be using our onboard cameras at that intersection from now on. This is ridiculously out of hand.
Beeville police, I call on you to start posting in the paper a rule of the road and proper behavior behind the wheel – every week a new rule. Put it on the front page, play it on radio, post it in schools. I’m so sorry that you all have to deal with any of this when the rules are clear. It’s all in driver’s education.
I am reaching out locally for this situation to be resolved one last time. Make the shoulder a right-hand turn lane or block it off, use signage or paint something.
Thank you,
Deanna Hester