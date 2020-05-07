Editor:
The foundation upon which the United States of America sits is religion.
The founding fathers via the constitution and its amendments and clauses (with the first amendment by itself) placed the people’s political power and religious freedom above and beyond the reach of the government’s legal authority.
Consider the following:
The first clause of the first amendment of the constitution of the United States of America opens as follows:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof....” - which means freedom of religion, not freedom from religion.
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God....”
Yes, our country was and is based on religion (the Judeo Christian religion); and whether you believe it or not, its a fact, so think about, please.
Sincerely, Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr. aka Spartacus