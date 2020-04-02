Dear Beeville community,
I would like to give thanks to all the people who have been very helpful during this crisis. I would like to thank all the nurses who have to go to work to help those that are sick in the hospitals and nursing homes. To all the custodians who have to keep cleaning to keep us safe from this virus, I thank you. I would also like to thank all store employees who have to work to keep the shelves with food and other items and have to hear people complaining that they have run out of stuff. Thank you for all you do! I appreciate it.
Sincerely,
Jonell Cisneros, 11, First Baptist Church School