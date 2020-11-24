Editor:
Another election has passed and with that a sigh of relief from a lot of people including myself no matter which side you are on. I will say this, though, with this last election a lot of ignorance was on full display, local, state and national. When you vote you need to know the issues at hand before casting a ballot instead of voting for a familiar name. Those decisions have repercussions. When your property taxes go up for whatever invalid reason or some other form of bureaucratic stupidity occurs, remember if possible, it’s not who you voted for, it’s what you voted for that caused that to happen. If you can’t pass a fifth grade civics exam you have no business pulling the lever that puts people in control of your life.
Brian Harwell