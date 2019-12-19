Editor:
In 1985, my wife and I left the “big city” and moved to Beeville with the hope of better schools for our children, cleaner air and less corruption. We started our small auto parts business with a loan from a locally owned bank.
After many years of supplying auto parts to the mechanics and “do it yourselfers,” we opened a golf cart repair and leasing company. Beasley Municipal Golf Course was our first account. Our relationship was excellent because we were local and could respond quickly. Services needed could be done in one day, not weeks like out-of-town golf cart companies. Our relationship with the Beasley Golf Course staff was on a first-name basis. They would call any day of the week, and we always made total effort to respond quickly.
Our lease ran out in 2018, and the city continued leasing on a month-to-month basis. When the city management called wanting a new contract on file for the auditors, we felt like this was a step forward.
The city came up with several improvements of the already “like new” golf carts we were supplying. They wanted better tires, and we supplied them at our cost of $500. They wanted better batteries; we supplied them at our cost of $4,000. They wanted newer carts. We said these are 2015 carts, the newest carts Beasley Golf Course has ever had on the golf course! We met all their demands, but no way could we give them newer carts after only a one-year lease.
We did agree to another one-year lease and kept the low lease price the same. That’s when we found out the city decided to give the contract to an out-of-town leasing company. Not only was the new lease agreement for two years instead of one (which they said they couldn’t give me), they also are paying a much higher price of the only slightly newer carts.
Our business has always supported local, family-owned businesses. We support local fundraisers and have donated a significant amount of dollars locally. The out-of-town cart supplier will not only take local revenue from Beeville but will likely never support any fundraisers in our community.
Local golfers need to know a large part of the money you spend in your community golf club will go to out-of-town pockets and likely never be spent in Beeville.
Thank you, City Council. I’m not sure who got the new golf clubs, but all my family got was the shaft.
Bill Dehnert
Snap Golf Carts