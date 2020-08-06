Editor:
Remember John DeLorean? He was an open collar type, not your typical General Motors VP. He had unique style. Remember the Pontiac GTO? That was his creation. It was his reflection. We all loved it. Randy and the Daytonas immortalized it with “Little GTO”. Loved that too.
John DeLorean also had uniqueness in executive style. Management was in tough discussions with factory toolmakers. He wisely advised: “Listen to them. Listen closely. They have real concerns. Don’t tick them off. Don’t bully. If you do that they’ll just lock their tool boxes and go home. Then where’ll we be?”
Which brings us to the spiraling Covid-19 count. Please, administrators and board members, please take the advice of John DeLorean and make wise decisions. The teachers are the toolmakers. Good luck to you all.
Oh yeah,
Little GTO ...
. . . Three deuces and a four speed
And a three eighty-nine .. .
C’mon and turn it on, wind it up, blow it out, GTO
Yeah, yeah little GTO.
Sincerely yours,
Frank Ingram