Editor:
In a recent article titled “Commissioner Linny not afraid to get his hands dirty”, the commissioner states that, due to some misinformation from former commissioners (that would be me) Bee County residents who live within the city limits believed he could not help them with their issues.
He goes on and states that the city is part of the county; whether you live in the city limits or in a rural area we have a responsibility to help everyone who lives here. No one is more important than anyone else regardless of where they live.
Linny is 100% correct. Where he is wrong is in stating I had misinformed the city residents that I could not help them because they lived in the city. Falsely giving the impression to the public that when I served I neglected the city residents. There are countless issues besides “overgrown” grass that the people in the city need help with. Every commissioner that I have worked with, including myself, never turned our backs on helping anyone seeking our help. ’Til this day people still seek my assistance. They feel more comfortable coming to me than their to current commissioner. Not because he is not doing his job but because I did mine.
Carlos Salazar