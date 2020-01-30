Editor:
Greetings,
It is always a pleasure to come together as a community to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK March is not just for a certain group of people but for all of us in the community. I would like to thank everyone who participated in the march and on the program this year. I would also like to send a special thank you to H-E-B for their support. We missed having the Trojan band leading us in the march and anticipate having them back next year. I hope to see everyone’s beautiful faces at the Martin Luther King Jr. March!
Sincerely,
Martha Stovall
MLK committee chair