Editor:
I spend a lot of time, more than I should, on my dime picking up garbage that people illegally dump on our county and farm roads in an attempt to keep my part of the world looking a bit better than most. I have read in the paper some of our elected folks think that opening more collection sites in certain areas of the county will alleviate the problem. I got a different idea, more severe prosecution of those who are caught illegally littering and dumping. I live less than two miles from the Normanna citizens collection station and still have to deal with illegal dumping; has anyone seen all the garbage just hundreds of feet from the dump? It seems as soon as I get it picked up, within a few days someone else has done it again. Lazy, trashy people are not going to stop dumping unless they are caught because it’s who they are. Opening additional dumping facilities, that I doubt very seriously those dumping already will visit, especially if they have to pay to use it, does not make sense. Catch them, fine them and lock them up if need be. Until then I’ll keep up my part picking up and reporting those to authorities who are not smart enough to realize their name and phone numbers are on the side of the pizza boxes they throw so effortlessly out of their vehicles onto our roads.
Brian Harwell