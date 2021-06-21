Editor:
The Democrats have been lying, misinforming and misleading the public – distorting and misrepresenting reality – in order to convince the public that the Republicans are evil while they, the Democrats, are good.
If you have accepted, embraced and adopted the Democrats’ alternate political reality, consider the following:
Abortion is murder, cold-blooded murder, and murder is evil.
The Democrats are for abortion (cold-blooded murder), and they have been advocating for it while the Republicans are against it and have been advocating against it; but still in some way, some how, the Republicans are evil while they, the Democrats, are good. Wow! That’s a whopper, a real whopper.
The truth of the matter is that the Republicans are good while they, the Democrats, are evil.
Sincerely, Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr. aka Spartacus
P.S. Yes, Republican women too abort babies, but the Republican majority is against it.