Editor:
The folks that are pushing so hard for a taxpayer funded multimillion dollar bond proposal for a new school need to do a better job of selling their idea.
Nothing in the article told me how kids are going to get any smarter.
Once again just like the last time they tried to sell us on it, we are told we have to have a new elementary school with no emphasis on exactly why the buildings are not usable.
I do remember one former excuse was that it was hard for kids to make new friends after coming from a different elementary school.
A building just being old is not good enough, the state capitol is old, our courthouse is old, do we knock them down also?
It sounds more like BISD is trying to keep up with the Joneses again than anything at the taxpayers’ expense.
If you are tired of constantly rising property taxes with no relief in sight, take a look at how your money is being spent and not being saved. The school districts preferring multimillion dollar new buildings instead of taking care of what we have is a great example.
If anyone remembers reading the articles in the paper the first time they asked for $50 million; it’s easy to see that this is the same thing as then, the only thing being done differently is how they are going to repackage and resell you their idea.
Thank you,
Brian Harwell