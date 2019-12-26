Editor:
I would like to take this time to talk about the new school. Having a new school for the students is a fine thing. But if it is still being planned for the site of the current R.A. Hall Elementary location, has anyone considered that area? You have a narrow road, so traffic will be a nightmare getting in and out. Not only are the taxpayers paying for two previous school bonds but are also on the hook for the latest water bond; and also the new county jail on which the taxpayers did not get to vote. The taxpayers are on the hook for millions of dollars. Does it not seem logical to pay off these debts before adding another? If you don’t think taxes will increase, guess again.
I recently spoke with a BISD employee. When asked what staffing was available for special needs students, I was informed that there was one certified teacher and five assistants. Fewer than 10 people to handle the needs of students with autism and other needs. I do not know the exact number of students who require special instruction, but seems to me that funds should be provided to benefit them.
Seems to me that fewer than 10 staff members to service the needs of BISD special needs students is a little on the short side.
These students require more help than other students not affected with a handicap. Having two members that are within the autism spectrum, I would think that the BISD would devote more time and resources to helping them instead of pushing for millions for a new school. Let’s pay off what we have and then revisit the new school debate.
Brian Hadwin