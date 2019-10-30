Editor:
Here’s my personal perspective concerning the proposed bond for the construction of a new elementary school. $37.9 million is admittedly a considerable amount, and some of us are suffering sticker shock. It is reasonable to ask if this money is well spent. However, we must rely on facts, not opinion, rumor or supposition. Each of us are willing and worthwhile citizens. The vast majority are willingly a part of the community and as such have a civic responsibility to each other not just our own self-interests.
The last four years, improvement in the school district has become evident. We have raised the bar towards excellence, demonstrated by continuing rising scores and academic achievements. Studies show that students have more success in the classroom when they have a positive learning environment, and critical to facilitating that learning is a modern classroom equipped to prepare students for the jobs of today.
It’s true that this bond will cause a rise in your property taxes if you are under 65. For a home value of $100,000, this represents an increase of $15.83 per month. Also true is that the district has not raised taxes for five years, and your school board has provided better security in our schools, improved grades and improved teacher pay, moving up from 22nd to 4th in regional teacher salary ranking. Further, BISD trustees have created new and innovative programs in career and technology, opened two Magnet Academies, and earned the 2019 Regional School Board of the Year these efforts. All without a raise in taxes.
Our children are our assets and deserve the best education we can provide, including a physical environment conducive to learning. There has been comment that our current two oldest facilities, Hall and FMC, are still good enough for our children. Whether through age, extensive use, the fault of past boards or a combination of each, these two elementary schools have reached their end and have become the hole into which we are throwing taxpayer dollars. They are haven’t been cost efficient for years, yet we band-aided them as best we could – at the expense of our children and the taxpayer. Neither would pass state inspection today if they had not been grandfathered. Additionally, it would cost more to bring them to standard than it would to raze them and rebuild.
We now must come together as a community and realize that the investment of today will come back to our community for years to come. We have the chance; now is the time. Square footage for schools historically rarely drops. We can remain barely acceptable or be more. A successful, vibrant school district reflects positively on the community, attracts industry and other businesses and causes financial growth to the community.
Don’t be satisfied with mediocre; support the bond and education for our community and for our children. Our kids deserve a safe, healthy environment in which to nurture a great community, allowing BISD to continue to inspire bold and innovative leaders of tomorrow.
Kevin Behr
Proud Beevillian and school board member