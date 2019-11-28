Editor:
Did you know that Beeville does not have a local building inspector? We discovered a gas leak Tuesday, and our gas heat was cut off during the coldest weather we have had since last winter. The repair plumber came Wednesday and fixed the leak. Since there is not a local inspector, we had to wait until midafternoon Thursday for the Corpus Christi inspector to arrive. Then we waited until late Friday afternoon for the gas company to turn back on our gas heat. By this time, the weather was warming up.
Not having a local building inspector is a real burden to anyone building new construction or remodeling existing buildings. I was told the last inspector quit because the city council was so difficult to work with. This is the same city council that has been unable to provide Beeville with a steady stream of good drinking water. Citizens, think about this.
Sara Neal Dunn