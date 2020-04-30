Editor:
What is wrong with our elected officials? They would rather spend their time arguing over their petty differences than trying to fix our problems. Not the least of which is that the county is going broke. Our Commissioners Court is dysfunctional, and in my opinion they all need to go. Not only are they feuding amongst themselves, but now the Goliad city mayor and Goliad county judge are also feuding.
Even when the issues concern the well-being of the taxpayers, a civil conversation cannot be had between our elected leaders. These people were elected to guide our county and city for the benefit of the residents and taxpayers. We continue to wait. More importantly, do they really know what they are doing?
It is the Goliad taxpayers who suffer the consequences of the bickering. Our taxes are almost maxed out! Because the county is still operating in the red, property values have been arbitrarily inflated to obtain more revenue.
Economic development is stagnant, and tax abatements are being used to attract business and industries. Goliad will not realize the tax abatement benefits for several years down the road.
Goliad city taxpayers are being forced to pay for roads and bridges outside the city in the form of a road and bridge tax. The city is currently making improvement to Fannin Street with no help from the county. Precinct 1 has the most traffic on Fannin Street – why is the county not paying its fair share?
It would be interesting to audit the county precinct budgets to see how the road and bridge taxes are being used. This tax is supposed to be used only for roads and bridges. My impression, from the budgets, is that these moneys were distributed equally among the precincts and across the line item on their budgets.
One business that recently received an abatement, is leading the high prices for gasoline in the county, even when their sister stores are selling gasoline $0.15 to $0.20 per gallon less at other stores in the area.
When I objected to the abatement, the mayor said, “Maybe the abatement will help lower gas prices.” Humbug. This was not only short sighted but also wishful thinking from our mayor.
Why can’t the Goliad taxpayers get a tax abatement in the form of lowering property values and reducing our taxes? This will give us some relief and lure people to live in Goliad.
Currently, real estate prices in Goliad are inflated. People do not want to relocate to Goliad. Lowering property values and lowering taxes will bring more people into the city and county. An increase in population will do more for our tax base then handing out abatements which may or may not have the effect needed.
Our Presidio will celebrate its 300th anniversary next year. Will it be here 300 years from today?
Ernest Alaniz