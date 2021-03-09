Editor:
To the beautiful community, we come to you asking to please continue to pray for Nathaniel Vela (who was struck by a vehicle on Feb. 8). He is still fighting and will not give up! He is showing improvements and with prayers he will continue to heal. We thank all the nurses and doctors who are caring for him around the clock. So many people have embraced Nathaniel during this time and it truly is so heartwarming. Our family thanks each and everyone and please continue to pray for Nathaniel Vela. With God all is possible.
Debra Pena