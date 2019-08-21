Editor:
Greetings to everyone; this letter is in regard to all who have fallen victims to all senseless shootings. We wish to express condolences to the grieving families. We grieve with you all, and we are praying for peace.
I wrote the following a few years ago, and I don’t mind repeating it. The nation and the whole world need our prayers. Natural disasters, wars and rumors of wars, hunger, murder, child abuse, molestation and mayhem are all over. We feel threatened by Russia’s nuclear power, plus Kim at Korea shooting missiles all over the place like he’s practicing for a target. Then he stands there looking up at the missile he just fired “with a proud smile” like a young lad playing with a new toy. I actually think our president is afraid of Russia and Korea – that’s why he is being their friend.
In Joe Biden’s speech he talked about past presidents, making comparison to the present day by remembering their quotes; either I missed it or he didn’t mention President Abraham Lincoln’s quote: “It’s better to remain silent and thought a fool than to speak up and remove all doubt.”
You all have a good day.
Sincerely,
Cleo Cantu