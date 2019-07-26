Editor:
I don’t know whether Donald J. Trump, president of the United States of America, is a racist or not; but the mere fact that he wants to build a wall between the United States and Mexico does not, in my opinion, make him a racist.
I, like most of the citizens of Mexico, am a Spanish American; and I, except for the proactive policing policy, have embraced and adopted the president’s policies.
The president is being called a racist because he wants to build the wall. Well, I, a Spanish American, want to build the wall too. Does that make me a racist? No!
The president and I both want to build the wall, so he’s a racist but I am not. Huh? How does that work?
President Trump is not a racist; nevertheless, I would rather be governed by an individual who hates me for the color of my skin than by an individual who hates my country, the USA.
I love my country and the president.
Sincerely,
Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr.