Editor:
Give me the numbers, the real numbers!
While some may argue that taxes are too high, most would acknowledge that no generation has ever argued that they want to pay more taxes or that taxes are too low. There has been some question over the actual amount of the tax increase based on the “average” home value in Beeville, so where did this come from?
The BISD projects that an average “home” valued at about $58,000 will see a monthly increase of about $9.30. Some say the average cost of a “home” in Beeville is actually higher than $58,000. Those who make this argument could be considered right, and wrong. The $58,000 average is derived from all taxable parcels within the BISD jurisdiction, a quick look into the Appraisal District’s Annual Report confirms this. The average may be different if you exclude non-homesteads, homes that qualify for exemptions, businesses, etc. The point is the bond referendum proposes a tax increase of $0.19 which equates to the following for common home values:
$100,000 (home) = $190/year or $15.83/month
$150,000 (home) = $285/year or $23.75/month
$200,000 (home) = $380/year or $31.67/month
These are the numbers we should be focused on when considering our vote for the bond.
Personally, my family falls in between the $150,000 and $200,000 home value range. We can justify the tax increase by eating out one, maybe two, times less per month. It literally boils down to either providing safe/effective learning environments for our children or a cheeseburger.
This is a no-brainer for myself and my family, and for this reason and many more, I encourage you to vote FOR the Beeville ISD bond referendum!
Richie Mendoza