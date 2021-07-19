Editor:
Consider the following:
The Republican Party is on the right side of every issue except one, illegal law enforcement behavior, while the Democrat Party is on the wrong side of every issue except one, illegal law enforcement behavior.
The Democrats are out there right now accusing the governor of trying to forcefully pass a law that will suppress the votes of all of the people of color. They’re wrong.
They’re lying. He’s not trying to suppress votes. No! That’s not his intention. He’s trying to keep them (the Democrats) from adding illegals to our voter registration rolls. He’s trying to keep illegals away from our polls. That’s the truth.
They’re on the wrong side of every issue except one, illegal law enforcement behavior. That’s a fact.
Sincerely,
Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr. aka Spartacus
P.S. I agree with the idea of returning to the hand counting ballets system.