It’s really maddening. So cruel and mean-spirited.
The lead story in this week’s News of San Patricio announced that area farmers were dealing with sliced open cotton bales.
The sheriff’s department and farmers there were asking for people to report any suspicious vehicles or suspects near the cotton bales along the highways and county roads near Taft.
“I guess somebody thought that it was funny to go around with a box cutter and cut open a bunch of our cotton modules and cut the wrap on them that holds them together and so then cotton just spills everywhere,” farmer Joe Easterwood said.
Sheriff’s officers and the county judge received phone calls informing them of these actions, which are considered criminal mischief and a felony, over the weekend.
Easterwood said he hadn’t heard of this happening in the Coastal Bend before. So far, he’s counted eight modules that were vandalized. Each one holds 130 bales, worth about $300 each.
“My God, this is terrible,” San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.
“They have trucks with front-end loaders and then even some picking it up by hand. It’s a mess.
“And then the value of it goes down because it’s no longer packed up in waterproof containers and it’s exposed to the elements.”
The sheriff estimates the damage to be around $50,000 and climbing.
With the help of a gin there, they hope to have the spilled cotton all picked up before it rains, because “that will ruin it.”
This region, including Bee County, is still heavily reliant on an agrarian economy. When our farmers and rancher are hurting, it affects the rest of us.
Criminal acts of vandalism or theft like this, including setting fire to hay bales or stealing and butchering cattle, used to be dealt with pretty severely in the days of Old West justice.
Not saying that anyone should be hung on the courthouse square, but we believe these perpetrators must be found and made to repay the damage.
People commenting about this story online at mySouTex.com were of the same opinion:
“Sad! Hard-working people deserve better.”
“Disgusting that people would do this to hard-working farmers!”
“Prayers for farmers in my old county... Hope they catch them before (they do) any more damage.”
Many area residents are hoping someone with a conscience will call the sheriff’s office (at 361-364-9600) or Crime Stoppers, so that Rivera can catch the culprit(s).
Then, we agree with thoughts expressed of seeing these losers have to re-bale the cotton, or at least serve days of hard labor in the fields without AC until they repay the thousands of dollars of damage.
Maybe then they will think again before committing such a despicable act.