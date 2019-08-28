Editor:
We would like to thank Chief (Robert) Bridge and the Beeville Police Department for all they do to keep our children and community safe. The first day of school was special for our schoolchildren because Chief Bridge and his department were on campus to welcome the children back. The Beeville Police Department visit was made especially nice because the officers donated a number of school supplies to the children and the school.
We and our students appreciate the supplies which will enable our children to be successful from day one. We are proud of Chief Bridge’s commitment to model positive policing policies in the schools to build an atmosphere of trust and safety. Our students know the BPD puts the students front and center when it comes to safety.
Thank you,
Principal Hirma Elizondo and Superintendent Stan Simonson
St. Mary’s Academy Charter School