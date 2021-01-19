Editor:
Facebook terminated the President’s account on Thursday (Jan. 7) along with Twitter and others so he no longer has a platform on which to speak. Whether or not you like him or not is not the issue. Every time people get on social media you put money in their pocket and support their open censorship and clear disregard for anyone to speak freely. People need to realize that just because you have a seat at the table today does not mean you will not be on the menu tomorrow, and to think otherwise is naive at the very least. We live in a digital age that has dumbed people down and made addicts of most to social media. No matter what side you are on the blatant suppression of free speech should concern you, and this is very possibly the beginnings of the rapid erosion of everyone’s Constitutional rights. How addicted are you to social media? We were living perfectly fine before it all came about. It is probably time to kick the habit before you, too, eventually end up as the special of the day. Don’t think it can’t happen to you as well.
Brian Harwell