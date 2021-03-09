Editor:
Bee County taxpayers stand to benefit tremendously from the clean, renewable energy development that is transforming our state, especially in rural Texas. The economic impact generated from these projects can provide desperately needed income for local communities and residents at a time when the oil industry is unpredictable. One such project under consideration is the Sparta Solar Center planned within the boundaries of the Pawnee ISD. When complete and operational, the Sparta Solar Center will have the capability to power over 50,000 homes over the course of a year and help meet the energy needs of Texas during peak demand periods by providing clean and flexible, solar-powered electricity. The project is also expected to create hundreds of jobs during the construction phase and will generate significant economic benefits through increased sales tax revenues, hotel/motel bookings, and money spent locally in Bee County by these construction workers. By broadening and diversifying the tax base to include renewable energy projects, Bee County will be less susceptible to future economic uncertainties and the new projects will reduce the pressure on county leaders to raise taxes. A utility-scale solar energy project can help transform local economies, which enhances the quality of life and opportunities in a community. With millions of dollars in new tax revenue (or directed payments in lieu of taxes) communities can build new school facilities, enhance roads and bridges, and expand emergency services – all without increasing local taxes on property.
The recent weather-related events have underscored the need for an “all-of-the-above” energy approach that diversifies our energy resources. Many news reports underscored the fact that solar outperformed expectations and remained online throughout the crisis. Solar power delivers affordable, clean energy via predictable contracts that do not fluctuate over time. The cost of installing a ground-mounted, utility scale solar project declined by 70% over the last 10 years. These declines, combined with an unlimited and abundant free fuel source, make solar financially competitive with conventional power plants. Utilities and large companies across the country are taking advantage of this to procure a long-term, fixed-price supply of electricity.
A recent research report released by one of the country’s leading energy economists, Dr. Joshua Rhodes at the University of Texas at Austin, highlighted the positive impact of renewable energy on rural Texas economies. Dr. Rhodes’ research found that, over their lifetime, the current fleet of all utility-scale wind and solar projects in Texas will generate between $4.7 billion and $5.7 billion in new tax revenue to local governments and taxing jurisdictions, 70% of which are located in rural areas of Texas. As conservatives, we believe in an “all-of-the-above” approach to energy policy and strongly support fundamental private property rights. Bee County property owners deserve the right to lease their own land as they see fit. By partnering with renewable energy projects, they can continue to own and operate farms and ranches and earn additional income to support their families.
Matt Welch, Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation