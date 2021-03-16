Editor:
I write today on behalf of the Texas Land & Liberty Coalition (TL&LC) in support of Bee County landowners and citizens who back the Sparta Solar Project. TL&LC is an alliance of landowners, farmers, ranchers, community leaders, economic development supporters and clean energy advocates working together to bring about responsible renewable energy development in Texas. We support commonsense government policies that increase rural economic development opportunities, advance renewable energy, and protect private property rights.
As responsible Texans, it is our job to be good stewards of the land with which we’ve been entrusted. Our diversified energy portfolio is a strength when it comes to our national security interests. That’s why we are excited to support local voices who support the Sparta Solar Project. Not only does the project provide a clean energy source to thousands of fellow Texans by harnessing the natural abundance of Texas’ sun power, but this project will also help ensure greater opportunity and prosperity for the Pawnee ISD.
A utility scale solar project such as Sparta has the ability to transform local economies. Small businesses and local residents stand to gain from the construction process. According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, this project, in conjunction with the already approved Helena Wind Farm, will bring $495 million in local economic investment to Bee County, resulting in potentially millions of dollars in new tax revenue to Pawnee ISD.
As an organization that watches Texas renewable energy developers very closely, you are fortunate to have Orsted as a partner in the Sparta Solar Energy project. They are an exceptionally professional company that truly values community support and public engagement. Orsted understands the importance of native grasslands to Bee County, both to promote habitat conservation and in keeping with the county’s history. As part of the project development, studies will be undertaken to identify any potential environmental impacts from both the wind and solar component of the energy center. These studies will help guide the layout and design of the project as to minimize and mitigate any potential environmental impacts.
Speaking personally, my own family has been fortunate to experience firsthand the successful relationships that can form between local communities and landowners with renewable energy developers. My family’s ranch in Menard and Concho Counties received a unique opportunity to be a part of the Cactus Flats Wind Project. At first, we declined to participate, and in fact did so three times. But the more we learned, the more we understood the positive impacts in preserving the heritage of both our family ranch and rural Texas.
The Pawnee Independent School District stands to prosper and flourish from a project such as this, and I urge you to welcome this phenomenal opportunity.
Sincerely,
Samuel Davis, Field Representative – Texas Land & Liberty Coalition