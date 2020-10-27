Dear Bee Picayune team:
We would like to sincerely thank you for the beautifully written article that was published in last Thursday’s paper – “From Grief to Serenity”. What a blessing it was for Karen and the rest of us to be highlighted for the work we do. More importantly, you spread the word and gave info on our services to others who are hurting. We want to help as many people as we can, and we believe your article helped us to help others! Thank you and God bless you all!
Crystal Cox, Karen Knowlton, Katie Jo Tipps, Richard Alford, Frank Cullen, Justin Cline and Linda Mendoza