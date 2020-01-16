Editor:
St. Joseph Catholic Church held their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25, 2019, and served more than 450 meals.
St. Joseph’s would like to thank the Altar Society, Knights of Columbus and The Youth Group and countless others, for assisting with this event. Our sincere thanks for the gracious donation and support, from H-E-B, through their Helping Hand program. St. Joseph Church offers their many thanks to H-E-B and everyone who came out to enjoy a great Thanksgiving meal.
Ida Padilla
St. Joseph’s Altar Society