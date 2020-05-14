Editor:
This letter is directed to the person or persons that stole my wooden snow lady from my entryway. She sat with the wooden snowmen for 18 years. She was a last gift from my deceased husband. It saddens me that you would steal from an 82-year-old widow.
I will offer a reward for her return. She is about 3 feet tall, back hat with “Betty won’t” painted on it.
Please call Marchetta White at 358-5556 or email yellowthunder88@yahoo.com.
You not only stole Betty, but you also sole a memory of JB White and a piece of my heart.
Marchetta White