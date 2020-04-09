Editor:
As I have said before in letters to the editor: “proactive policing is unconstitutional and illegal.”
We now know, thanks to Michael Bloomberg himself, that the New York Police Department was, under his administration, executing illegal stops, illegal searches and seizures (the mayor’s unconstitutional and illegal proactive policing policy,”stop and frisk”) and warrantless ( unlawful) arrests.
The City Council, the city manager and the Chief Of Police have embraced and adopted Bloomberg’s “stop and frisk” policy.
I haven’t seen or heard of an incident in which a suspect was thrown into a wall by a local police officer, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t do it or that they haven’t done it.
The Beeville Police Department has – via its unconstitutional and illegal proactive policing policy – been executing illegal (groundless and unlawful) stops, illegal searches and seizures and illegal arrests, and the evidence is in the criminal files (which have been conveniently criminalized) and in their own words in the archives of your newspaper.
The Beeville Police Department has – via its proactive policing policies – been violating our civil rights. That’s a fact.
Sincerely,
Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr.