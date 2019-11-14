Editor:
If you want to show us, the Beeville ISD taxpayers, that you really care about a child’s education, you can start by being fully transparent, tell us to the dollar how much money is going to be spent and exactly where it will be spent, which was not done. A bond with some money may actually pass if it will actually be used to educate the students. Instead, all we heard was how a new shiny building was going to make kids smarter, and that it was needed not once, but twice now.
Good teachers and good curriculum make education work, and the reason parents pull their kids out of a district is due to the lack of that; it’s not because you don’t have a school as new and fancy as the district next door. Instead of getting upset and pouting about losing a bond issue, try convincing us you really care about the kids’ educations instead of being disingenuous and using the kids as a prop to get the public to vote your way.
The voters saw the charades from the bonds proponents and voted accordingly. Schools were torn down, plans were drawn up in part and bids for work were already awarded in some areas as if it were a sure thing to pass, so the football was pretty much spiked before the end zone was reached.
Beeville is not a wealthy community as some appear to believe. A lot of people here live on fixed incomes, and to saddle the taxpaying people with that burden to satisfy the ambition of a few adults who are pushing for it is selfish. Instead of complaining about what you don’t have, take care of what we do have. If those powers that be who are responsible for maintaining, managing and cleaning the facilities are not doing their jobs, send them packing and get people in place that will do their jobs. Taxpayer money does not grow on trees as some people think.
Brian Harwell