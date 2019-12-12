Editor:
Your editorial on “What does Kingsville Record closing mean to our readers?” was very much appreciated and resonates with me still. It’s quite easy to take local services of any kind for granted, but the impact of losing local news coverage has rippling effects beyond what the average citizen (including myself) considers.
Reading your editorial reminded me of a 2018 visit to the Newseum in Washington, D.C., whose mission is “to champion the five freedoms of the First Amendment and to increase public awareness about the importance of a free and fair press.” I wonder if your readers can name those five freedoms off the top of their heads? Before visiting the museum, I had lazily forgotten them. But following the strategically laid-out route designed by the museum provided a wake-up call. The initial impact of each exhibit was powerful; so much so that I was emotionally spent after my visit. Still, I wanted to return the next day and pleaded with other family members to include the Newseum in their itinerary on the next trip.
Today, I learned the Newseum will be closing its doors on Dec. 31 due to financial struggle, and I am deeply saddened. I am equally concerned for future generations, choosing to give the bulk of their energies to conjured up drama, provoking knee-jerk reactions to conversations and issues that may or may not be based on truth. Real life community health and vitality requires – demands – the time and energy of personal interaction and engagement; eyes to see, ears to hear and a kind of wisdom and discernment that can only be formed in the stillness of a quieted mind, perhaps similar to the awakening that can happen when strolling through a museum. But let’s face it, who really strolls anywhere anymore? Maybe those who slow down long enough to read a local newspaper?
At the urging of your editorial, I’m purchasing a gift subscription to our local paper and will make an attempt to shop local to support your advertisers. Meanwhile, may we all remain vigilant and responsible to one another, and to our children’s grandchildren, in preserving our freedoms of religion, of speech, and of the press; our right to assembly, and the right to petition the government. Let’s stroll.
Cathy Roznovsky