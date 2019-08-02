Editor:
I would like to thank Walmart for its recent partnership with Beeville ISD’s R.A. Hall campus to provide landscaping. I spoke with James Simonson, Auto Care Center manager, who told me that Walmart has donated the plants to the school. He is currently recruiting volunteers to help with the landscaping.
As the president of TASS Incorporated, a non-profit, I am working with the Reforest Texas project. Part of the Reforest Texas Project is the greening of the local community. Walmart has always been a willing partner to so many organizations.
Thank you again for your service to the community.
Sincerely,
Elizabeth Simonson, President, TASS Inc.