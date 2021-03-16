Editor:
During the week of Feb. 15, power outages in Texas following a severe Winter storm resulted in the loss of 21 lives. The Texas Power grid managed by Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) failed as severely cold temperatures caused Natural Gas powered electric generating plants to shut down due to unwinterized gas line components freezing and failing to respond.
Low temperatures also caused wind turbines to shut down due to ice build-up on wind turbine blades. The stability and reliability of the Texas Power grid proved to be substandard and failed under severe cold conditions. Inquiring for information of power outages and when could power be restored, ERCOT responded: “We have no idea when Texas Power outages will end.”
ERCOT, formed in 1970 to oversee the Texas Power grid, has isolated the Texas Power grid from the National Power grid and does not have to respond to Federal Energy Regulations. To date, the 50 years of independence from Federal Energy Regulation has not proved beneficial for Texas residents. The tragic events to loss of lives, resident hardships and phenomenal energy/repair costs to Texas residents is a matter of serious concern to residents. Does one move away from ERCOT and tie into the National Power grid to stop future power outages during severe weather conditions? And more so, what assistance is available to Texas residents? Is the Texas Rainy Day Fund available for assistance? Legislative assistance measures need to be taken and acted on ...
The need for a reliable electrical energy supply stands out; it is the elephant in the room. One gets down to the alternative narrative of constructing a modem nuclear powered electric generating facility. Not an overnight solution by any means but for an oil rich state, a modem environment friendly nuclear power generating plant should be a desirable option. A development timetable for such a plant, from Nuclear Commission licensing, to design, to construction, to operational could be 10 to 15 years. But being brutally honest with oneself and looking beyond severe weather conditions, one must evaluate the need to meet electrical energy demand for a growing population, the need to provide a sufficient, stable electrical energy baseload for new and operating industrial plants, and the need to heed scientific projections of climate changes. On the positive side these needs will also create immediate employment for tens of thousands. This is not an easy fix, but Rome was not built in a day, either. One must take a first step, as difficult as it may be; the necessity is clear and present.
The downside of a nuclear power plant is nuclear waste. When in Rome, do as the Romans do; the many nuclear powered generating plants around the nation store nuclear waste in steel and concrete encasements. The storage of nuclear waste is a primary responsibility in the production of electric energy in all nuclear power plants. Safeguards built into the plant design continue to make nuclear powered plants’ operations an environment friendly and safe method of producing sufficient reliable electrical energy.
To summarize narrative, the conclusion is to tie the Texas Power grid into the National Power grid and bring grid infrastructure up to national standards, winterize nature gas powered electric generating facilities, legislate resident assistance for repairs and energy costs and, finally, create a commission to oversee the development of a nuclear power electric generating facility in South Texas.
These actions are easier said than done; the effort, the time expended, the personnel skills, the never-ending work are all a major task to the end result. But we cannot standby and do nothing or say action will be taken and not follow through. My secret is: Ask God for help, and He will provide.
For God and Country,
Salvador P. VEla, B.I.; M.B.A.