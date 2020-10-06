Editor:
I wanted to take a moment to personally thank you and everyone at Coastal Bend Publishing for the half page feature.
I did not realize you guys would feature it so prominently and words cannot express how deeply grateful I am for the support of my very own hometown paper.
With your help, the single has gotten off to a tremendous start with over 150K video views, 1200 spotify streams, 12 video and blog reviews, 2 FM radio station playlist and now of course a professional print publication.
A myriad of Beevillians also took the time to personally call, text and congratulate me on the article and success I am currently blessed to enjoy. This reminds me how much the Bee-Pic is an absolute iconic part our little South Texas town, and I will always treasure this honor.
If I can ever assist in any way with other content or perspectives on life in LA as a former Beevillian I would be happy to give you my best.
Next time I am in town, I would love to drop by and thank you in person. God bless and have a wonderful day.
Thanks,
Manny Moreno
Editor’s Note: The feature referred to was the article titled “Beeville Native to release new single Sept. 18” in our Sept. 17 issue of the Bee-Picayune.