Editor:
To Ms. Felipita Bastida and all staff members of La Amistad Adult Activity Center:
The veterans of Bee County were very impressed with the new veterans’ addition to the La Amistad Adult Activity Center dedication on Aug. 23. All veterans who attended were given the most wonderful welcome.
Please know how much all of your planning, efforts and the giving of your time to celebrate and dedicate the new addition from all veterans. This is a first-class facility that should provide the best opportunities for all veterans in the future.
Respectfully,
Paul Lareau
U.S. Navy veteran