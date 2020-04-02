Dear Beeville community members,
During this time of chaos, many of us are worried and find ourselves quarantined in our own homes. Many community workers are scared and aware of the health risks; however, they still seem to get up, leave their comfort zone and go to work to help us with our daily needs. They risk becoming infected and ill all to help save us from this pandemic.
With that being said, I would like to thank each and every one of our local custodians, stockers, nurses, doctors, cashiers, correctional officers, police officers, firefighters, bank representatives and all others who are out in our community getting it done for us! We appreciate and love you all for your sacrifices and dedication to Bee County! Who needs Superman, Wonder Woman, or the Flash when our own special heroes known as Beevillans! As we continue our daily lives with schools closing, we start to realize the impact this has on everyone and the outcome this has on families and students.
Thank you!
Kyleigh Guerrero, 10th grade, A.C. Jones High School