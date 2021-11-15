Editor:
I would like to thank New Life Church, Pastors Jesse and Deannie Berthold, the church members that assisted in the funeral of my wife Jeannie Hubbard. For the use of the church and the awesome meal you provided for my family and her family members. I love you, my Pastor.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home: When my wife found out the cancer had come back she told me 6 months prior to her passing she wanted to have you handle her funeral. You had done such a great job and beyond my expectation. I would proudly recommend your services to others having a death in the family. Thank you.
Mike Hubbard & Family