Editor:
Religion is the foundation upon which the United States of America sits.
Consider the following:
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, under God....”
The opening clause of the first amendment reads as follows:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of Religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof....,” which means freedom of religion, not freedom from religion.
The founding fathers (Judeo Christians) via the Constitution and it’s amendments and clauses (with the freedom of religion clause by itself) placed the people’s (Judeo Christians) legal authority above the government’s legal authority.
If you’re a Judeo Christian, and if you reject the interpretation of the first clause of the first amendment I articulated above, you have been brainwashed and manipulated into believing the opposite, the lie, by people who don’t believe in God.
Yes, we are a Judeo Christian country who was forever supposed to be governed by a Judeo Christian government, and whether you believe it or not, it’s a fact, so think about it, please.
Sincerely,
Alfredo Acuna Garcia Jr. aka Spartacus