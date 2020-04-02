Dear community workers of Beeville,
Thank you, H-E-B workers, for working all day to make sure we have groceries. Thank you to all the restaurant workers for staying open so we can have food to pick up and eat. Thank you, Convenience Store Workers, for staying open and having groceries that other stores might not have. Thank you, Postal Workers, for delivering packages and letters to us every day. Thank you, Teachers, for taking time off of your spring break and helping students. Thank you, Cafeteria Workers and Volunteers, for preparing sack lunches even though we are not in school. And thank you to all the medical workers who are helping the sick all day long.
Macyn Slivas, fourth grade, FMC Elementary