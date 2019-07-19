Editor:
The city and AEP have hired a tree cutting service, Wrights Tree Service, Iowa.
They arrived at my home on Wednesday, unannounced, at 9:05 a.m. I woke up to my door bell ringing and ringing. I may have misunderstood as I thought they would be trimming my two magnificent oak trees’ longs limbs over the street. I was sadly mistaken. My trees have been massacred. There is literally a tunnel through the middle of the trees. When I complained loudly and emphatically, not one man seemed to have any care for what had been done, not to me but to those incredible gifts from God. As a school teacher and lover of poetry, my mind went to a childhood poem that I memorized as a young student:
“I think that I shall never see
A Poem as lovely as a tree....
Poems are made for fools like me
But only God can make a tree” – Joyce Kilmer
Citizens beware!
Heather Welder