Editor:
On behalf of our local Bee County Toys for Tots campaign 2020 we would like to thank the Walmart Community Grants Team and Facility #463 our local Walmart for selecting us to receive a $2,000 grant. They stated “We are thrilled to support your work in our communities and share your desire to provide local impact by receiving this grant, you are part of a long history of Walmart’s commitment to giving back to the communities where we operate.” This is a year like no other, and local families are suffering from the effects of the pandemic and we will see an increased need this Christmas. These funds will be used to buy toys, to put smiles on children’s faces come Christmas morning. We are truly grateful.
Sincerely, Susan Dirks, TFT Coordinator, Virginia Cherry Assistant Coordinator