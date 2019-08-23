Editor:
I am getting worried because of all the water that is running from the fire hydrants. Residents couldn’t water that often, yet the water is running. Sometimes I feel like washing my car using this water. Maybe it could be like sprinklers where children can have fun playing in the water.
I know [City Manager Joe B.] Montez said water should be run so we won’t have water boiling situations. I hope we won’t lower the water level from where we get it for our city. Maybe I’m worrying, but it’s my concern.
Lucy Garcia