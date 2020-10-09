Police seek info on burglary suspect

BEEVILLE – Officers with the Beeville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman seen breaking into the Dollar General store at 1207 S. Washington St.
Police Chief Robert Bridge said the incident, which occurred Oct. 4 at approximately 10 p.m., was captured on the store’s surveillance video. After breaking out the glass from one of the front doors, the woman – described as a Hispanic female in her 20s to 30s with a stocky build – stole various items including makeup and cartons of cigarettes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers, which pays cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest, at 361-362-0206.
