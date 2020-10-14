In addition to those of state and national significance, there also are local races further down the ballot. Among those races are Bee County contests for Precinct 1 commissioner and tax assessor/collector.
Voters will also be casting ballots for trustees for five local schools, a sales tax proposition and 14 city charter amendments, all issues that were postponed in May and moved to this election.
Bee County voters will be met with one of the largest ballots in the county’s history this election. There are 34 ballots – each tailored to a specific area. See here for each of the 34 sample ballots available.
Early voting ahead of Election Day Nov. 3 began Tuesday, Oct. 13, and continues until Friday, Oct. 30.