Suzanne Marie (Verhougstraete) Furrow passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.
Suzanne was born on January 20,1960 in Kings County, California to Marie (Rottman) and Maurice Verhougstraete.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Monte Joe Furrow.
She is survived by two sons Joseph S.(Cynthia) Kirby II of Odessa, and Michael A.C. (Alexandria) Kirby of Beeville, a grandson Joshua Kirby of Odessa, two sisters Tina Ratto and Michelle Wylan, two step daughters and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.