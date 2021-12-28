According to my research, the first known Christmas card was sent by Michael Maier to James I of England and his son Henry Frederick, Prince of Wales, in 1611. That card was discovered in 1979 in the Scottish Record Office. It was handmade, reading, “A greeting on the Birthday of the Sacred King…as we enter into the new auspicious year 1612.”
However, the first commercially available card wasn’t designed until 1843 in London. It showed three generations of a family raising a toast to the recipient, with scenes of people giving food and clothing to the poor on the sides of the card.
In 1873, the Prang and Mayer Company began creating cards for the popular market in Britain, and the next year they began marketing them in the US. By the 1880s they were producing over 5 million cards per year. Hallmark was established in 1913, in time to provide cards for families to send to their soldiers stationed overseas in World War I.
I think my Grandmother Chesnutt probably began sending Christmas cards in the early 1900s, not long after they became available. I know, because she and my mother saved all the cards they received—I inherited several boxes of them.
Long time A.C. Jones High School English and journalism teacher Jean Dugat, affectionately called “Miss D,” probably received more cards than most people in Beeville—or anywhere else. Since she regularly “adopted” our foreign exchange students, she received cards from all over the world and decorated her house with those cards and others from her many friends and former students.
She had a small collection of early Christmas cards which I purchased at the estate sale after she passed away in 1990. Those first ones were literally “cards,” with the folded ones in envelopes being a later development.
Unlike my grandmother, I don’t save every card we receive, but I definitely save the photo cards—and look forward to getting cards from old friends, some of whom we only hear from once a year.
I laughed when I read at Wikipedia that e-cards had evidently dropped the estimated number of cards most American families receive from 29 in 1987 to 20 in 2004. We send and receive approximately 100.
A large percentage of our cards are from family members, for I have lots of cousins scattered over the US, plus one aunt and one uncle. We continue exchanging cards with longtime family friends, plus high school friends, including a couple of exchange student friends—Sidda Gunnarsdottir in Iceland and Bruno Santa in Italy. We also send and receive greetings from friends in Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Mexico, Spain and Sweden, making our Christmas an international one.
There are college and graduate school friends, and Navy friends, both from Al’s two duty stations while he was in the Navy and from Navy people we became friends with when Chase Field was still open in Beeville. We hear from friends in El Paso, where Al grew up, and we also enjoy receiving cards from former students.
My mother began the custom of sending photo cards when I was about two, and she kept it up until I graduated from college. I don’t remember our getting very many photo cards, until recent years, when computers have made it easy for people to create their own. I had two bulletin boards filled with photo cards last year, which I enjoyed looking at. Now they are beginning to fill with this year’s cards.
It is interesting to note the good causes some of the Christmas cards support: the National Wildlife Federation, Boys Ranch, Habitat for Humanity, UNICEF and the M.D. Anderson Children’s Art Project.
Before I retired from teaching, it was difficult to find time to send cards before school was out, since there were so many Christmas activities to attend, as well as end-of-semester exams and projects. Our friend, the Rev. Dick Bremer, a former pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, used to console me by saying that he didn’t believe in sending Advent cards, which are those sent before Dec. 25. “Real” Christmas cards are mailed between that date and Jan. 6, he assured me.
Now I have more time to get our cards ready to mail, and it’s a pleasure to remember lots of old friends, after reviewing their news from last year’s cards. And getting the mail is now a treat. Rather than junk mail and bills, we can now look forward to hearing from our friends—and we enjoy cards which arrive any time after Dec. 25 just as much.
Merry Christmas!