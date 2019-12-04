Tommie Lafette McGuffin, 75, of Beeville, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home.
Tom was born on June 27, 1944 in Boerne, Texas to Hugh and Lela (Tanner) McGuffin. Tom graduated from Stockdale High School in 1962. At just six years old, Tom developed a love of working with cattle and horses and pursued his passion for over 60 years. He was an avid hunter and marksman and had a very strong faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and lived his life accordingly.
Tom is preceded in death by his father, Hugh McGuffin, and his grandson, Justin Lafette Donaho.
Tom is survived by his wife of 28 years, Barbara; his mother, Lela; his brothers Ronnie (DeLois) McGuffin and Clint (Barbara) McGuffin, both of Stockdale, his sister, Sandy (Joe) Bird of
Stockdale; his son Rocky (Martha) McGuffin of St. John’s, Arizona; two daughters, Audra (Billy) Donaho and Jennifer (Gary) Gillett; granddaughter, Sarah Whitten of Gonzales, grandsons Tanner Whitten and Hunter Whitten of Gonzales, and three grandsons, Cody Spires, Tyler Keels, and Caleb Keels of Beeville; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and extended family.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Stockdale. The funeral service will be conducted at First Baptist church of Stockdale on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Stockdale Cemetery in Stockdale.
Pallbearers are Cody Spires, Tyler Keels, Caleb Keels, Kenneth McGuffin, Cody McGuffin, and John McGuffin.
